Liverpool set to table a £15 million bid for Rennes midfielder
05 August at 16:20Liverpool are ready to launch a bid of £15m for highly-rated Nennes midfielder Benjamin Andre, with boss Jurgen Klopp looking to add depth to the side, according to French publication Le Telegramme via The Hard Tackle.
The Reds are hoping to bolster their midfield this summer window and see FC Stade Rennias player Andre as a perfect suit.
Andre impressed many last season with the Ligue 1 side, missing out on just two appearances, as his side finished in the top half of the French league table.
The 27-year-old has a contract with his club until 2022, and with German player Emre Can reportedly set for an exit from Anfield, Liverpool are eying up Andre as a replacement.
Andre originated from the AC Ajaccio academy and moved to his current side Rennes on a free transfer in 2014.
Liverpool will face a tough time pulling Andre away, though, with the player handed the captains armband only recently.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
