Liverpool-Sevilla Live: predicted line-ups, latest news



Liverpool are against Spanish side Sevilla in their first champions league match of the group stage. They won their champions league play-off qualifier against Hoffenheim, 6-3 on aggregate and will be desperate for another win after an embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.



Liverpool will be looking for revenge after their defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final in 2016 where they lost 3-1.



Team News:

It has been reported Phillippe Coutinho is back in training and could start for Liverpool making it his first appearance this season.Sadio Mane will still be available as his three match suspension is for domestic matches only.



There are doubts as to which goalkeeper Jurgen Klopp will pick as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are yet to prove critics wrong with their unreliable performances.



Alex Oxlade Chamberlain could also potentially make his first start as he came on as a substitute in the match against Manchester City on Saturday.



In La Liga, Sevilla are currently third as they strongly won against Eibar 3-0 on Saturday. They also won their play-off round 4-3 on aggregate against Basaksehir. Their summer signing Nolito picked up a thigh injury on Saturday’s win and is set to be out.



Probable Starting Line Ups:

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet, Moreno, Lovren, Matip, Gomez, Can, Henderson, Oxlade Chamberlain , Mane, Firmino , Salah



​Sevilla(4-5-1): Rico, Escudero, Pareja, Kjaer, Marcado, Nzonzi, Correa, Pizarro, ganso, Navas, Yedder





Umerah Riyasat( @umerahx)