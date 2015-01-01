Philippe Coutinho. The 25-year-old has been the subject of huge transfer speculation in recent days with Catalan giants Barcelona reportedly desperate to sign him ahead of the new campaign.



Liverpool are set to fight until the bitter end to keep hold of Brazilian star. The 25-year-old has been the subject of huge transfer speculation in recent days with Catalan giants Barcelona reportedly desperate to sign him ahead of the new campaign.As the Merseyside club headed out to Germany (with Coutinho) reports from Spain state that the Premier League side will try to price Barca out of the market by slapping a huge £134M price-tag on their star player. According to Diario Sport , Liverpool have sent a message to the Blaugrana stating that if they still want to take Coutinho, then this is the price they will have to pay.

Stories continue to circulate that Ernesto Valverde’s side will lose their Brazilian superstar Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and the new boss is desperate to find a top quality replacement. With the French side reluctant to send Marco Verratti to the Camp Nou, the Spanish tactician looks to be running out of options as we enter the final month of the transfer window.