A 3-1 defeat to Leicester City on Monday evening was not the ideal way for Liverpool to get back into Premier League action after their 16 day break and now their looks set to be more bad news for the Merseyside giants as they look likely to miss out on one of their priority summer transfer targets.



The Sun writes that Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger has stated that Dutch defenderwill not be leaving St Mary’s in the summer. Speaking after Sunday’s EFL Cup Final defeat to Manchester United, the patron reiterated that this summer, there will be no high-profile departures from the club, declaring that; “We are just out of the January transfer window and are striving to keep this group together and to build on it.”

“Virgil is very committed us for a long time and we don’t see anything but that in our future. He is our team captain and we don’t see him anywhere else than in red and white stripes. We would like to move away from that and we feel confident this summer will be a lot quieter in Southampton and we can keep the core of this team moving forward for a few years.”



The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of top European clubs after some outstanding performances for The Saints, Liverpool however, were believed to be the club in pole-position to prize him away from the south coast.