Liverpool sounded out Roma star before signing van Dijk
14 April at 12:50Having scored the decisive goal which clinched Roma’s place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, it has emerged that things could have been very different for Kostas Manolas this season.
Indeed, it is common knowledge that he was on the verge of joining Russian Premier League giants Zenit St. Petersburg last summer as part of the deal which saw Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes team up with Roberto Mancini.
However, reports also suggest that Liverpool asked the Giallorossi about the possibility of taking the Greek central defender to the Premier League before deciding to focus their efforts on signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.
In any case, sporting director Monchi made it clear to his counterparts on Merseyside that he was not for sale and that no amount of money could tempt him into selling the player.
It remains to be seen whether Jürgen Klopp’s side will reignite their interest come the end of the season as they look to mount a serious challenge for the league title next season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
