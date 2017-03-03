Moussa Marega. The 25-year-old is currently on-loan at Vitoria Guimaraes from Portuguese giants FC Porto and has been nicknamed that “Jamie Vardy” of Mali after his rise from obscurity to super stardom in Portugal.

German daily Bild claims that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could go head to head this summer to sign Malian striker. The 25-year-old is currently on-loan at Vitoria Guimaraes from Portuguese giants FC Porto and has been nicknamed that “Jamie Vardy” of Mali after his rise from obscurity to super stardom in Portugal.

Since his signing and subsequent loan move at the start of 2016, Marega has bagged 12 goals and his parent club are now concerned that clubs around Europe are eyeing up a move at the end of the season and have now included a £34 million release clause in his current deal.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the powerful target man which he currently doesn’t have at Anfield. His Spurs counterpart Mauricio Pochettino on the other hand, wants competition for England striker Harry Kane and the big Malian frontman looks to fit the bill perfectly.