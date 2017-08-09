Isco has reassured Real Madrid fans, telling media that

He has been linked to Tottenham and Liverpool of late, but Italian clubs Juventus and Milan are long-term fans, too.

“My new deal? We’re close, it will get done…”, he told after Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup win in Skopje.

​Isco’s deal expires next summer, and talks over a new deal have been going on for months.

The Spaniard had threatened to quit, according to reports from Spain, if Eden Hazard was signed from Chelsea.

​Isco played a starring role last night as the Merengues downed Manchester United, setting up the second goal in a 2-1 win.

The departure of James Rodriguez should be good news for Isco, who was also worried by the possible arrival of Kylian M’Bappe from Monaco, though the latter’s

180 million transfer fee may have something to do with his permanence in France.

​Isco has gradually earned his stripes in the Galacticos dressing room, starting the Champions League final last season as Real beat Juventus 4-1.