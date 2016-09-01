Messi, Suarez and Neymar back Liverpool star to join Barcelona
03 April at 15:50Barcelona stars Luis Suarez and Neymar are pushing to reunite with Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho at the Nou Camp next season. The Uruguay star played alongside Coutinho at Liverpool, whilst Neymar is compatriot and Brazil teammate of the former Inter star.
According to a report of Don Balon, Lionel Messi is also pushing for Barcelona to complete the signing of the 24-year-old in the summer as the Argentinean also believes Coutinho would add much more unpredictability in the middle of the park next season.
Coutinho is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona of late despite having recently signed a contract extension with the Reds. Coutinho’s Liverpool contract runs until 2022 but that has not stopped the interest of the LaLiga giants who sit second in the table and will face Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Other players in the dressing room of Barcelona, however, believe Coutinho should not be the club’s priority target for the next campaign as Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta wants the blaugrana to sign Marco Verratti in the summer as the Italian would bring more balance in the team.
