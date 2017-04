Barcelona starsare pushing to reunite with Liverpool starat the Nou Camp next season. The Uruguay star played alongside Coutinho at Liverpool, whilst Neymar is compatriot and Brazil teammate of the former Inter star. According to a report of Don Balon , Lionel Messi is also pushing for Barcelona to complete the signing of the 24-year-old in the summer as the Argentinean also believes Coutinho would add much more unpredictability in the middle of the park next season.​Coutinho is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona of late despite having recently signed a contract extension with the Reds.runs until 2022 but that has not stopped the interest of the LaLiga giants who sit second in the table and will face Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.Other players in the dressing room of Barcelona, however, believe Coutinho should not be the club’s priority target for the next campaign aswants the blaugrana to sign Marco Verratti in the summer as the Italian would bring more balance in the team.