Liverpool star calls Henry, Neville comments ‘stupid’

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain has hit back at the “stupid” criticism from Gary Neville and Thierry Henry following his £35 million move to Liverpool. After six years at Arsenal, the 24-year-old opted for a change of scenery in the summer of 2017 as his contract ran down in north London.



Arsenal legend Henry claimed to have been “watching him for a very long time and I still don’t know what he’s good at”, while Manchester United icon and former Three Lions coach Neville said the Gunners had got a “brilliant deal”.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has, however, played his way into form at Liverpool and blasted back at those who questioned him by saying: “Those comments are probably a bit stupid.



“When you have watched someone long enough you know what they can do. If it was aimed more at the end product side of things and doing those things that lead to scoring a goal or setting up a goal then fair enough, I will take those comments on the chin. Saying you don’t know what I do, when you have worked with me, I think is a bit stupid.”



“If they are referencing more end product then that is fair enough, I hold my hands up. That is something that I have been working on and still need to work on.”



He added: “It is not nice to hear it from your peers or people you have worked with and I have worked with them both in different capacities. They can have their opinions. It cannot shake me.”

