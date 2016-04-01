Liverpool star could be on his way to China

Liverpool's Serbian winger Lazar Markovic could be on his way out from the club according to a report from LFCTransferroom.com, who claim that the former Benfica player could be on his way to China and the Chinese Superleague.



According to the report, sources close to the player claim that the unnamed Chinese club has made an offer of £10 million for the winger who signed for Liverpool back in 2014 from Benfica for £22 million. The offer is likely to be accepted by Liverpool but whether or not the player accepts the move remains to be seen.



The player has been a flop at Anfield and neither Brendan Rodgers nor Jurgen Klopp have played him very often and he has instead been sent out on loan to clubs such as Hull City as well as Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with reports from Turkey suggesting Markovic could be on his way back for a second loan stint at the club.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)