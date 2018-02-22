Liverpool star edging closer towards agreeing deal with Juventus
30 April at 17:55Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is edging closer towards agreeing a deal with Juventus, Calciomercato.com has learnt.
The German international is a free agent in the summer and has not signed a new deal with the Merseyside club. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were all interested in signing the 24-year-old, along with Juvetus.
Can is not full convinced in joining Real, while he has reservation over the Ligue 1 winners’ project. Bayern are still in the race for the former Bundesliga midfielder’s signature, despite the player’s entourage firmly believes their client will join the Turin club on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
The Liverpool star is expected to sign a five-year deal worth €5 million a year plus bonuses. There were worries in between for Juventus, who had doubts if Can could swap Anfield for the Allianz Stadium. However, that has now been eliminated and the player is edging closer towards joining the Old Lady.
Go to comments