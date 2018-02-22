Liverpool star Emre Can tells Juventus he needs time

Liverpool star Emre Can is Juventus’ summer transfer priority. The contract of the Germany International expires at the end of the season and the Old Lady is in advanced talks to sign him in the summer.



According to several sources in Italy, the Serie A giants are ahead of Bayern Munich and Manchester City in race to sign the talented midfielder who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.



Can does not want to sing a new contract with Liverpool and the Reds have already signed Naby Keita for next summer.



​According to Tuttosport, however, Klopp wants another new midfielder to replace Emre Can. The Germany star will leave Anfield Road in the summer but has told Juventus that he still needs time to think about their offer. The player does not want to sign a new contract with another team in the middle of the season. He wants to help Liverpool achieve their targets before leaving the club.

