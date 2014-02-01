The summer transfer window may have only just closed but Juventus are already planning for next year with the aim to bring in “low cost” players to the Allianz Stadium.



CEO Beppe Marotta and transfer guru Fabio Paratici have their eyes on three players who all have one thing in common; they are all entering the final year of their respective contracts and the Old Lady is waiting to pick them up for free next summer.



Emre Can is a primary target, the 23-year-old has already made noises about making a move from Anfield to Turin and if latest reports from Italy are to be believed, Marotta has already struck a deal with the player’s agent for February when players coming to the end of their current deals can start talking to other clubs.



Next on the radar is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 22-year-old, who was once a target for AS Roma, fears he could be dropping down the pecking order in the French capital and with more big name arrivals planned in 2018, is aware he will probably need to move away to continue his career.





