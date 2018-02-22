Liverpool star reveals why he doesn’t want to play Man City in CL

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said that he wants to avoid Manchester City in Friday's draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, insisting it is too early in the competition to face an English rival.



"No, not now, I don't want to play an English team now," Wijnaldum told ESPN FC. "To be fair, we played Manchester City two times and I think the first game we had a red card so that was a difficult game.



"But the second game at home, it was a good game for us. I also think the supporters enjoyed it so even if we play Man City, I think we have two good games."



"To be fair, they are all good teams," he said. "They have already shown that in the Champions League group stages that they are a good team so it doesn't matter who we get, it's going to be a difficult game.



"It doesn't matter basically, if you reach the final, who you're playing.



"I think every team now just wants to make the final and they don't think about who they are going to play against."

