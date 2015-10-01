Liverpool star Salah more prolific than entire Roma strike force
05 February at 17:30After scoring another two goals at the weekend during his side’s 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Mohamed Salah now has 28 goals to his name in a Liverpool shirt.
From a financial perspective, this is good news for his former side Roma, as they stand to make more money from the performance-related bonuses included in the deal which took him to Anfield.
However, Eusebio Di Francesco’s side has struggled to score goals this season, and so there also be great regret at having allowed him to leave for what now appears to be a very modest sum of money last summer.
Indeed, if you add up the goal tallies of Edin Džeko (13), Stephan El Shaarawy (7), Diego Perotti (5), Patrik Schick and Cengiz Ünder (1), the entire Giallorossi frontline has only contributed 27 goals so far this campaign – one less than Salah has alone since he moved back to the Premier League.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
