Liverpool’s Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren has revealed that he is set to sign a new contact with the club. The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield in 2014 from Southampton for a fee of £20 million and after a difficult start to life at the club, the Merseysiders are now keen for him to extend his stay.





The player’s current deal expires in 2019 and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is now ready to tie Lovren down to an improved deal at the the club. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after Saturday’s derby win over Everton, Lovren declared that; “Progress (on the contract) is going on and I'd say that hopefully everything will be clear in the next month.”

“Like I've said many times about my future, I'm really happy here. I'm settled after everything that happened in the beginning. I just want to improve every day here, show my quality and give my best for the club.”