Thursday is the funeral of tragic Serie A star Davide Astori who passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning after suffering a heart-attack.



Since the news, the world of football has paid tribute to the 31-year-old, who leaves behind a wife and daughter.



Italian sports journal Corriere dello Sport writes that a host of top name stars will be in attendance tomorrow with both Gianluigi Buffon and his Juventus coach Massimo Allegri set to fly direct from London after tonight’s Champions League game against Spurs.



Another player flying out from England will be Liverpool frontman Mohamed Salah who was a former team-mate of Astori’s at Roma.

La Nazione reports that the Egyptian made a special request to club officials to be given permission to travel to Italy to pay his last respects to his former colleague.



The Funeral will take place in Santa Croce.