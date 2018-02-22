Liverpool star talks about significance of UCL semi-final clash against Roma
23 April at 18:00Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has stressed the significance of the two-legged Champions League semi-final clash against AS Roma and the midfielder remains hopeful that this can be the start of something special for the Premier League club in the next few years.
The England international claims the two games against the Serie A outfit in the last four of the European competition is a huge moment for the Merseyside club.
“[It’s a] Huge moment, yes, a huge game, a huge two games. But hopefully this is the start of something special for this squad. I feel as though the manager’s been brilliant since he came to the club,” Henderson told Liverpool’s official website.
“We’ve improved every season and we’ve done so well this season to get to this stage. We’ve just got to keep going, keep working hard, keep improving and like I say, hopefully this is the start of many huge games to come in the next few years at Liverpool and it would be nice to look back at this one with fond memories of not only the atmosphere, but the result as well.”
Go to comments