Liverpool have suffered a huge blow in their quest for Champions League football next season with the news that striker Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes knee surgery.



The Senegalese star picked up the injury in last weekend’s Merseyside derby and Reds boss Jürgen Klopp told reporters ahead of this weekend’s game against Stoke City that the club were “Pretty sure he needs surgery and then it is season over."

