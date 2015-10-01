Liverpool star to miss rest of the season
07 April at 14:40
Liverpool have suffered a huge blow in their quest for Champions League football next season with the news that striker Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes knee surgery.
The Senegalese star picked up the injury in last weekend’s Merseyside derby and Reds boss Jürgen Klopp told reporters ahead of this weekend’s game against Stoke City that the club were “Pretty sure he needs surgery and then it is season over."
Recovery time is expected to be around eight weeks (via The Liverpool Echo) and he will certainly be missed having already bagged 13 goals since his £30M summer move from Southampton. With both Arsenal and Manchester United able to draw level with the Anfield club should they win their games in hand, Klopp will have to face a tense run-in without arguably his best player.
Go to comments