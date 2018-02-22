Liverpool stars disagree over who they want to play next

Emre Can said on Tuesday that he would prefer for Liverpool to avoid another English side in the Champions League quarter-finals, but team-mate Roberto Firmino feels exactly the opposite.



"I prefer to not play an English team, but I don't care who," Can said after his Liverpool side advanced to the last eight of Europe's top for the first time since 2009.



But his Brazilian team-mate feels like a clash against another Premier League side could be just the draw the Reds want to continue their advancement in the competition.



“Yes, we’d like a draw against an English club," he said. "Why not? We have shown in the past few seasons we can beat all the English clubs. “Our record is good against them. We feel we have played well against the top English clubs and shown we can beat them.”



While drawing an English club would possibly give Jurgen Klopp's side a mental boost, Firmino believes that his side making the last eight has given his team plenty of confidence to face whichever team they draw.



“We are not concerned who we get. We don't mind. We are not afraid. I don't think we have anything to fear from any side now. If you are in the draw (at this stage) then you can not be afraid of anyone. We feel we can beat any side on our day, and we don't mind who we get. I think we are a team who will cause problems to others.”



“Of course they are good teams. They are all good teams (left in the draw). But I don't think it matters to us (who we get).”

