

Having dropped out of the top four, Liverpool’s season is in danger of imploding and boss Jurgen Klopp is already looking ahead to the summer as he tries to bolster his squad for next term. According to tuttomercatoweb.com , a surprise name to appear on the wanted list is Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez.

The 26-year-old arrived in England in 2012 when he joined Southampton from Bologna but after picking up numerous injuries, his career stalled so he was sent out on-loan to Hull City and then the Teesiders. Only last month he was linked with a move to Leicester City after handing in a transfer request.



His boss Aitor Karanka stated that he would not be sold as the club tries to stave off relegation stating that; “He is and he will be an important player in this team and he knows that. He knows the effort that the club made to sign him last season and therefore that the club made this summer to sign him permanently."



Now his future is once again in the balance with these latest reports that informal talks have already started.