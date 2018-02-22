Liverpool have never lost in 54 previous home top-flight games against Stoke (W43 D11 L0) – the longest ever unbeaten home run by one team against another in top-flight history.



Indeed, in all competitions, Stoke have won just four of their 70 away games against the Reds (D13 L53), winning 1-0 in a League Cup semi-final second leg match in January 2016, and three times in the second tier in the 1950s.



Liverpool have won their last five Premier League meetings with Stoke, since a 1-6 defeat at the Bet365 Stadium on the final day of the 2014-15 season.



Stoke have never scored a second half Premier League goal at Anfield in nine attempts – in fact, in their last 16 league visits, they’ve only scored in the second half once, with Paul Bracewell scoring in March 1983.



No side has conceded the first goal of a Premier League game more often than Stoke this season (21), while only Manchester City (28) have opened the scoring more often than Jurgen Klopp’s side (24).



The Potters are winless in 12 Premier League away games (D5 L7), the longest current run in the division and their longest such run since March 2014 (13).