Liverpool are “erecting a wall” to every offer for Philippe Coutinho, according to

Sport write that their sources inside Barcelona claim that none of the offers for the Brazilian have been successful, and that the Anfield side has been “a wall that has refused every offer”.

The 25-year-old has long been one of Barcelona’s main targets since the Blaugrana sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million this summer.

The former Inter man has handed in a transfer request to the Anfield side, and is seen as the perfect complement to fellow signing Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona have already made a number of offers above the €100m mark, but Liverpool have not caved in, even when sporting director Robert Fernandez travelled to the United Kingdom to try to sway them.

Coach Jurgen Klopp has let it be known that he doesn’t want the 25-year-old to leave, either.