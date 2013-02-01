Daniel Sturridge has reportedly told friends that he is leaving the club at the end of the season and that he prefers a move to East London to join West Ham United.



Brazilian Roberto Firmino has now become coach Jurgen Klopp’s main striking threat alongside Sadio Mane, leaving the England man frustrated on the bench. The former Chelsea man still has many friends in the capital and was recently spotted hanging out with rappers Stormzy and Tinie Tempah.

Klopp has always maintained he would like the player to stay at the club but speaking earlier this week, he hinted that time was almost up for Sturridge by explaining that; “Liverpool is a really interesting project for players. We feel in a good way and if a player wants to be part, then it is easier to make this decision this year than last year.”