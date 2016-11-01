Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will make a summer move to West Ham United according to former Arsenal frontman Alan Smith. Speaking on Sky Sports earlier today, the former Gunner explained that; ““Daniel Sturridge is going to be there until the summer now, probably not beyond that.”



The 27-year-old England international is out of favour at Anfield under the system imposed by boss Jurgen Klopp and has already been linked with a move to the London Stadium. Smith stated that; “There’s quite a few choices, what they haven’t got I suppose is an orthodox centre-forward but many managers don’t go for that do they and Klopp’s one of those.”



With Sadio Mane’s set to return to the squad after returning from the AFCON 2017 tournament, Sturrdige, who has been given more first-team opportunities in his absence, looks set to drop back to the bench and now it seems unlikely that he will be at Anfield beyond the end of the current campaign.