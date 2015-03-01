Liverpool’s attacking midfielder Adam Lallana has emerged as a surprise target for Serie A champions Juventus. Reports in The Times today, state that the 28-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for sometime now and that there could be more developments in the summer.





The England international however, is reportedly close to signing a new deal at Anfield after some outstanding displays over the past 12 months for both club and country. His current deal is set to expire in 2019 and the Reds are desperate to tie the player down to a new contract at Anfield as some of Europe’s big clubs begin to make enquiries as to his availability.

Barcelona are known admirers as are French champions Paris Saint-Germain and now Juve’s interest has forced the Premier League side to speed up negotiations on an extended stay on Merseyside. Lallana is the first of several big-name players that Liverpool aim to tie down before the end of the season.