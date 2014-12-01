

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be without Adam Lallana for around three months after the England international picked up a thigh injury in Wednesday evening’s Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid. Speaking to the club’s official website , Klopp revealed that the 29-year-old midfielder’s injury was worse than first thought, stating that; “Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September. Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see.”

He continued by explaining that; “He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see."



This will be a huge blow in the Merseyside club’s preparations for the new campaign which kicks-off in just over a weeks’ time. It will also mean that Lallana will miss the Champions League play-off double header against Hoffenheim later this month.