There may be some good news for Liverpool fans this morning after Spanish radio station Cadena SER reports that one of their primary summer targets is open to a move to Anfield. The player in question is 19-year-old French full-backwho has reportedly told his parent club Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The player is currently on-loan at Alaves but his fractious relationship with Atleti B team boss Victor Alfonso is believed to be behind his decision to depart the Spanish capital ahead of next season. Liverpool have been monitoring the situation with interest and the reports earlier this month stated that the Merseyside club were willing to offer him five-times his current salary to make the move to the Premier League.



Red boss Jurgen Klopp has been using James Milner as an auxiliary left-back this season and although the former England man has been in good form, the German tactician wants a naturally left sided player in this position. Hernandez could just be the perfect answer to the problem.