Liverpool-Swansea: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Liverpool have lost two of their last three Premier League games against Swansea – including this exact fixture last season – having lost just one of the previous nine against them in the competition (W5 D3).

• Swansea’s 3-2 victory at Anfield last season was their only win in 16 total league visits there (D3 L12).

• After the first three Premier League meetings between these sides produced just one goal, the following nine have seen 35 scored, at a rate of 3.9 per game (22 for Liverpool, 13 for Swansea).

• Liverpool haven’t lost a home league game on Boxing Day since 1986 (0-1 vs Man Utd), winning seven and drawing three of their 10 at Anfield since then.

• Meanwhile, the Swans haven’t won away on 26th December since a League One win at Crewe in 2006, drawing two and losing two on the road since.

• Before this season, 11 of the 18 sides to have been in the relegation zone of the Premier League on Xmas Day since 2011-12 have gone on to be relegated at the end of the season (61%).

• Swansea will be in the relegation zone of the Premier League on Xmas Day for the third successive season, but on the two previous occasions they recovered to finish 12th (2015-16) and 15th (2016-17) respectively.

• Since Jurgen Klopp’s first Premier League match in charge in October 2015, Liverpool’s games have seen 279 goals scored (174 for, 105 against), more than any other club.

• Roberto Firmino has scored three goals in his three Premier League appearances against Swansea, including both for Liverpool in their 2-3 defeat at Anfield last season.

• Mohamed Salah has scored 15 Premier League goals this season – the only two Liverpool players to have scored 15+ goals before Christmas Day in a Premier League season are Robbie Fowler (15 in 1994-95 and 16 in 1995-96) and Luis Suarez (19 in 2013-14).