

It’s been a year to forget so far for Liverpool after yet another Premier League defeat last weekend all but extinguished any lingering they may have had about lifting their first league title in 27 years. Boss Jurgen Klopp however, continues to plan for next season and according to ESPN , one of his primary targets is getting closer to an arrival at Anfield in the summer.

Reports suggest that the German tactician will secure the services of Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt after the Merseyside club reportedly offered the Bundesliga side £20 million for their exciting young winger.



Rumours emerged last month that Liverpool would be able to secure the player's services for much less due to a buy-out clause inserted into his current deal that could be activated this summer. This does not seem to be the case however, so Klopp will get the power brokers at Anfield to sanction a revised offer in order to beat off any competition at the end of the current campaign.