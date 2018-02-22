Liverpool target admits he'd prefer to join Man Utd

Timo Werner has admitted that he hopes to play in the Premier League in the near future, naming Liverpool and Manchester United as potential destinations.



The 22-year-old striker has been a regular scorer for RB Leipzig since making the switch from Stuttgart in 2016. He has netted 10 goals in 23 matches so far this season.



Such form is likely to see him attract interest from across Europe in the near future and, while Werner already has a few potential options picked out, his heart lies at Old Trafford.



Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me," he told FourFourTwo .



"I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better! I’m very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though.



“Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England. They were the two that I’m a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history. When Alex Ferguson was the coach, United won everything and were outstanding.



“In Liverpool it’s also their stadium and the atmosphere. But, when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool."