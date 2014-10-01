Gregoire Defrel looks like he has a whole host of admirers back in his native France.

Speaking on a show on national television, the Sassuolo man explained that both Saint-Etiiene and Marseille had expressed an interest in him last summer.

Liverpool are also known admirers of the Sassuolo striker, seeing in him the potential replacement for Daniel Sturridge.

“I know that Saint-Etienne took an interest in me last summer, they’re a great club,” he told Tout le Sport on France 3, “Then, I saw in the papers and on the internet that Rudi Garcia was also a little interested on Marseille’s behalf.

“They’re also a great club, with a magnificent stadium and awesome supporters.

“It was really touching, it was really nice”.

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down season for the 25-year-old, who went from scoring six Serie A goals in the opening weeks of the season to being benched in favour of Alessandro Matri.

He has since bounced back, scoring a brace against Udinese as a substitute, and adding another against Roma (in a loss) to take his seasonal total in all competitions to eleven. His international reputation doesn’t seem to have suffered at all…