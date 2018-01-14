Liverpool target admits renewal with Atletico Madrid unlikely

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak admits he has not held talks with the club regarding a new contract.



Regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, Slovenia international Oblak has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The 25-year-old, who starred in Atletico's 1-0 La Liga win over Eibar on Saturday, has offered hope to those chasing his signature by revealing that no fresh terms have been discussed in the Spanish capital.



“I have a contract until 2021, but we have not talked about that yet," Oblak said. "First you have to concentrate on the field. What happens, it will happen, but it does not depend on me."



In addition to Oblak, Liverpool have kept an eye on Roma backstopper Alisson. The Reds clearly feel that Simon Mignolet is not capable of the quality of goalkeeping they require to achieve their goals now, and in the future.