Liverpool are searching for a new goalkeeper and according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola , the latest name in the frame is Benfica shot-stopper. The 20-year-old is seen by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as the solution to their long-term problems between the sticks.

The youngster is yet to make a single first-team appearance for the Lisbon giants but his performances in the clubs “B” team this season, have brought him into the mirror of some other big European clubs. His current deal in the capital does not expire until 2021 but the Anfield club are confident they can bring him to the Premier League in the summer.



Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to convince Klopp that they are the players to take the club forward which has forced the German tactician to look to bring in new blood at the end of the current campaign.





