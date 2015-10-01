Former Crystal Palace player Yannick Bolasie has shouted his praise for his old teammate Wilfried Zaha, saying of the 24 year old that “he has the same kind of ability as Neymar” and has a bright future ahead of him. Zaha gained attention in 2013 when his 12 million EUR transfer to Manchester United, but the forward never seemed to adapt to life at Old Trafford. His loan return to Crystal Palace has seemed to have revived the Ivorian to his top form.

In 28 games this season, Zaha has scored six and added 11 assists. His explosiveness and skill create a dangerous dimension for his team, and his one on one ability is stifling for defenders. Zaha’s rise to the top has coincided with transfer interest from a number of clubs, with Liverpool touted as the most prominent. Should Zaha move on, he will be a much more mature individual and be better prepared for the pressures of a big club.