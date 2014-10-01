Lorenzo Insigne is about to sign a new deal with the club. The 25-year-old Italian international, who hails from the city, has been locked in talks over a new contract for several months now but it seems as though an agreement has finally been reached.

Liverpool and Barcelona have both been watching developments with interest as the player has continued to reject his current club’s proposals but the journal now states that he will pen a new deal until 2022 with his salary rising to €4.5M per season.

Insigne has been in sparkling form this season as his club looks to cement it’s place in next season’s Champions League; his 14 goals have been key both domestically and in Europe where the Italian’s bowed out at the last 16 stage of this year’s competition to Real Madrid.



An idol amongst the club’s fanatical fans, it now seems as though he will be at the forefront for several years to come.