Liverpool target confident he will stay at Real 'for many years'
06 September at 17:59Isco has made it clear that he wants to be at Real Madrid “for many years”, according to his recent statements.
The Spanish international, who recently knocked two goals past Italy in a 3-0 mauling in qualifying for World Cup 2018, has spent a lot of his Real Madrid experience on the fringes.
But he is confident that he will stay at the Bernabeu.
"I have always thought about being a success at Madrid, even in the moments when I was getting less playing time," Isco said in a recent interview.
"I knew I should not give in, and here I am today. I feel important at the moment and very comfortable, and hope to keep going like this for many years for both Madrid and Spain."
Isco scored in Real Madrid’s 4-1 humping, and added ten Liga goals last season, with eight more assists.
The former Malaga playmaker was, however, rejected back then by Manchester United by a scouting report, one that read: “He [Isco] is good, but not quite quick enough and his head is too big for his body”. Yesterday night Isco proved Manchester United scours wrong and it was not the first time.
