Isco has made it clear that he wants to be at Real Madrid “for many years”, according to his

The Spanish international, who recently knocked two goals past Italy in a 3-0 mauling in qualifying for World Cup 2018, has spent a lot of his Real Madrid experience on the fringes.

But he is confident that he will stay at the Bernabeu.

"I have always thought about being a success at Madrid, even in the moments when I was getting less playing time," Isco said in a recent interview.

"I knew I should not give in, and here I am today. I feel important at the moment and very comfortable, and hope to keep going like this for many years for both Madrid and Spain."

Isco scored in Real Madrid’s 4-1 humping, and added ten Liga goals last season, with eight more assists.

The former Malaga playmaker was, however, rejected back then by Manchester United by a scouting report, one that read:

“He [Isco] is good, but not quite quick enough and his head is too big for his body”. Yesterday night Isco proved Manchester United scours wrong and it was not the first time.