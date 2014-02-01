Joe Hart on-loan for another season. The Serie A side have officially sent a formal request to the players parent club Manchester City despite the Premier League side being linked with a summer sale of the 29-year-old.

According to reports from Sky Sports News HQ in the UK, Torino are looking to keep England goalkeeperon-loan for another season. The Serie A side have officially sent a formal request to the players parent club Manchester City despite the Premier League side being linked with a summer sale of the 29-year-old.

Hart’s current deal at The Etihad Stadium expires in 2019 and the Citizens are reportedly looking to try to cash-in on a player who seemingly has no future at the club. The player himself has remained fairly tight-lipped over his future with reports suggesting that Liverpool lead a host of clubs interested in capturing his signature for next season.



The man from Shrewsbury has become something of a cult figure in Italy since arriving last summer and is national team boss Gareth Southgate recently stated that a spell abroad would make him a better person as well as a better goalkeeper. Hart himself stated on his arrival in Turin, that he would embrace the culture of the country; something which he has done whole heartedly.