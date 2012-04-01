Liverpool are preparing themselves to replace Philippe Coutinho,

​According to reports from France, the Merseysiders want Thomas Lemar of Monaco.

The Frenchman was at the centre of the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga last summer, Arsenal agreeing to sell the Chilean to Man City but pulling out when they realized they couldn’t get Thomas Lemar on transfer deadline day.

​According to l’Equipe, Jurgen Klopp is already working to replace Coutinho, despite saying on repeated occasions that he doesn’t think that the Brazilian will leave.

Still, Barcelona have been repeatedly linked to the 26-year-old, and are expected to try again for him.

Liverpool themselves are believed to have offered as much as €90 million for Thomas Lemar last summer.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals and added ten Ligue 1 assists last season, but has only scored once this time round.

Could Monaco be tempted to sell now?