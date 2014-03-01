Inter’s newest signing, Yann Karamoh, claims that he’s “in one of the

“I’ve made one of my dreams come true by coming here, now I want the Champions League,” the 19-year-old revealed.

He scored five Ligue 1 goals last season, adding four assists, and was also liked by Liverpool, Newcastle, Lyon, Monaco and Saint-Etienne.

“There were a number of options on the table, but when I knew that Inter were interested I put everything on hold.

“I would never have expected to come to Italy after only one year in Italy.

The beginning hasn’t been easy, I admit it, but now I’m happy: this club was one of my dreams, I have always followed this team. Inter have won a lot in the past, I’ve always appreciated their history.

“I expect positive “madness” [Inter are known as ‘Pazza’], it’ll be a new experience for me”.