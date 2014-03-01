Karamoh happy at Inter: "It's a dream come true..."
06 September at 18:59Inter’s newest signing, Yann Karamoh, claims that he’s “in one of the most important clubs in Europe,” and that both PSG and Arsenal wanted him. He also called Luciano Spalletti “a superb Coach, I hope I get picked”.
“I’ve made one of my dreams come true by coming here, now I want the Champions League,” the 19-year-old revealed.
He scored five Ligue 1 goals last season, adding four assists, and was also liked by Liverpool, Newcastle, Lyon, Monaco and Saint-Etienne.
“There were a number of options on the table, but when I knew that Inter were interested I put everything on hold.
"PSG wanted me, they were expecting me to move towards them. Arsenal contacted my agents. Lyon and Monaco looked for me, too".
“I would never have expected to come to Italy after only one year in Italy.
The beginning hasn’t been easy, I admit it, but now I’m happy: this club was one of my dreams, I have always followed this team. Inter have won a lot in the past, I’ve always appreciated their history.
“I expect positive “madness” [Inter are known as ‘Pazza’], it’ll be a new experience for me”.
