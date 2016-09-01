Liverpool target insists he wants Napoli stay

Liverpool target Lorenzo Insigne is currently on International duty with Italy national team and has released an interview with Rai to talk about his future. The talented Italian winger is a transfer target of Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp is a long time admirer of the Italy International. The player’s entourage has been negotiating the terms of a new deal for almost one year but the two parties have yet to reach an economic agreement.



“We had a meeting to discuss terms of a new deal last summer but that was not a positive one. I’ve been working a lot since then and I am always in touch with my agents. I’ve always told my President that I want to stay, I hope he listens.”



“I’m still waiting for Napoli, if they want to meet me they know where I am. I’ve asked less money than last summer. I want to play for the club of my city, it is a dream for me. I would give my life for Napoli but if this dream will be broken one day, I won’t be the only responsible. I have nothing more to tell De Laurentiis, it’s up to him now.”

