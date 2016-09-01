Liverpool target insists he wants Napoli stay
21 March at 15:41Liverpool target Lorenzo Insigne is currently on International duty with Italy national team and has released an interview with Rai to talk about his future. The talented Italian winger is a transfer target of Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp is a long time admirer of the Italy International. The player’s entourage has been negotiating the terms of a new deal for almost one year but the two parties have yet to reach an economic agreement.
“We had a meeting to discuss terms of a new deal last summer but that was not a positive one. I’ve been working a lot since then and I am always in touch with my agents. I’ve always told my President that I want to stay, I hope he listens.”
“I’m still waiting for Napoli, if they want to meet me they know where I am. I’ve asked less money than last summer. I want to play for the club of my city, it is a dream for me. I would give my life for Napoli but if this dream will be broken one day, I won’t be the only responsible. I have nothing more to tell De Laurentiis, it’s up to him now.”
Go to comments