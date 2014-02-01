One of the transfer windows hottest properties makes his Emirates Cup debut against Sevilla this afternoon. 22-year-old Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is in the starting XI to face the Spanish giants with speculation over his future still making the headlines.



Liverpool have reportedly been in pole-position to sign the player but after having two bids rejected by the Bundesliga side, boss Jurgen Klopp may have to wait until next summer to pick up the player who is understood to have a €50M release clause that can be activated.



Inter Milan are also believed to be in the hunt but with their chase of Chilean international Arturo Vidal continuing, sporting director Piero Ausilio is also understood to be ready to wait 12 months before going into battle to secure his signature.