Liverpool target nearing understanding with Napoli over €3.5m salary
17 March at 12:10Lorenzo Insigne’s future could well be in Naples after all, if recent reports are accurate.
Il Mattino (via our Italian page) write that the Liverpool target is nearing an extension with Napoli.
Recent speculation had focussed on the 25-year-old, with a number of clubs - including some Italian ones- interested in nabbing him if Napoli didn’t budge on the image rights issue.
President Aurelio De Laurentiis is knowing for being intransigent on that point, which looked like scuppering the talks completely. Insigne’s camp have managed to bring the two sides together again, and it looks like the new contract (until 2022) will be worth €3.5 million a year.
Recent speculation had indicated that the Reds were in pole position to steal the Italian, with the Sun reporting that Liverpool had made a €45m offer for the Italian, who has scored 22 league goals since the start of last season.
A recent report by the Gazzetta had pointed out that image rights could still be a concern, and there is no news on that front.
Go to comments