Lorenzo Insigne’s future could well be in Naples after all, if recent reports are accurate.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis is knowing for being intransigent on that point, which looked like scuppering the talks completely. Insigne’s camp have managed to bring the two sides together again, and it looks like the new contract (until 2022) will be worth

3.5 million a year.

Recent speculation had indicated that the Reds were in pole position to steal the Italian, with the Sun reporting that

A recent report by the