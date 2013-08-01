Liverpool target ‘prefers another club, he wants to start’
27 April at 14:30Liverpool look like they’re encountering a snag in the race for Yoeri Tielemans, with his agents saying that he wants assured starting time, and that he wants to move to a “mid-level club before a top team”.
At only 19 years of age, the Belgian has scored a total of 35 goals in 179 total appearances with his parent club, earning the appreciation of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, to name three.
“He’s sure he’s leaving this summer,” Didier Schyns told Le Phoceen (via Le10Sport), “I know that Atletico and especially Dortmund have been interested in him for a number of years, but his priority is to go to a mid-level club before going to an elite one.
“He wants to be a starter. Clubs like Marseille, Lyon or Monaco are likely to interest him, he’d play there”.
Valued at €25 million, Tielemans’ intentions seem clear, as even Anderlecht’s president recently made a similar point.
“He’s not going to go to the highest bidder,” Herman Van Holsbeeck told beIN SPORTS.
“He’s only going for a club with a sporting project in which he feels good. That is, a club that wants to gamble on him, and with a Coach who wants him to come.”
@EdoDalmonte
