Liverpool look like they’re encountering a snag in the race for Yoeri Tielemans, with his agents saying that he wants assured starting time, and that he wants to move to a “mid-level club before a top team”.

At only 19 years of age, the Belgian has scored a total of 35 goals in 179 total appearances with his parent club, earning the appreciation of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, to name three.

“He’s sure he’s leaving this summer,” Didier Schyns told

“He wants to be a starter. Clubs like Marseille, Lyon or Monaco are likely to interest him, he’d play there”.

“He’s not going to go to the highest bidder,”

“He’s only going for a club with a sporting project in which he feels good. That is, a club that wants to gamble on him, and with a Coach who wants him to come.”