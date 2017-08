Liverpool target Renato Sanches is free to leave Bayern Munich, says manager Carlo Ancelotti, according FourFourTwo. The Portugal international has only been with the Bundesliga giants for a year but has fallen out of favour with three-time Champions League winning manager, following a series of under-par performances.Ancelotti has now said that he would not prevent the 20-year-old from leaving."He knows his position in the team. He knows there is much competition," explained Ancelotti."If he stays I am satisfied. If he wants to leave it's okay as well. No problem."Sanches was an unused substitute as Bayern kicked off their Bundesliga title defence with a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen last Friday.Ancelotti's side travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday and the Italian expects a difficult encounter, having edged to a 2-1 win at the Weserstadion in January."Last season it was a very difficult game in Bremen," he said. "Our legs will be a lot fitter than they were against Leverkusen."My team this year is better than last year. If everyone is fit, we will be competitive."By Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_Talbot