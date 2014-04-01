There was drama in Germany yesterday after RB Liepzig midfielder Naby Keita collapsed after the Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg.





The Liverpool Echo reports that the 22-year-old, who is a summer transfer target of the Merseyside giants, was rushed to hospital after suffering circulatory problems. The Guinea international was kept in overnight as a precaution.

His club are yet to issue an update on the situation but reports from Germany state that he is conscious following the incident.

Keita has been outstanding this season for the as the club that are owned by energy drink giant Red Bull, continue their quest to qualify for the Champions League next season. The Premier League side will face strong competition for his signature with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal all reportedly monitoring his progress.



The player arrived at Liepzig last summer from another RB Salzburg who are also part of the Red Bull franchise.