Emre Mor’s agent has called out Inter

The Nerazzurri looked close to signing the Liverpool target from Borussia Dortmund last week, but the transfer fell through because of what was believed to the 20-year-old’s high wage demands.

Agent Bariz Soofidazeh claims, on the other hand, that the Nerazzurri had made ‘absurd demands’.

“We had an agreement with Inter, but then they decided to change the contents of his contract, moving from net figures to gross ones,” he told FussballTransfers (via Football Italia).

“They wanted to include an €80m clause and made absurd demands. The deal has always based on these sudden changes.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster has struggled to establish himself in Germany, only starting five Bundesliga games last season, scoring once and making two assists.

“Their Chinese owners always proposed to renegotiate when an agreement couldn’t be reached, but the deal has collapsed because of them.

“At the moment, the only way he can be seen in Nerazzurro relies solely on the possible sale of Perisic. Emre always and only wanted [Inter] Milan.”

