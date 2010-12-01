Liverpool target signs with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have signed former Liverpool target Manuel Akanji from Basel for a reported €21.5 million fee including bonuses.



Akanji, a former target for Liverpool, became the club's first signing of the January transfer window when he agreed a deal until 2022.



The Switzerland international defender was in Dortmund on Sunday to witness the club's goalless draw with Wolfsburg and a day later put pen to paper on his contract.



"With his performances, Manuel appeared on the radar of several European top clubs," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said on the club's official website. "We are delighted that he opted to join us.



"He's shown for his national team and in Champions League that he can play at the highest European level. At the same time, we believe he's a defender with still a lot of potential for development."



The defender said: "I felt good in the talks with the BVB hierarchy. And thus, my heart decided. I have always liked the football played by Dortmund. I am looking forward to my time here, and will give it my all."