Liverpool targethas stated that he would happily reject a move to German giants Bayern Munich but that he wants his future sorted out sooner rather than later. TEAMtalk reports that the highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger has told Bild that; “I would not be scared to dismiss Bayern for a second time. The same goes for other clubs, too.”

He continued; “If it were up to me, the summer would be the right time [to reveal a decision]. I don’t want to deal with this forever. It gets annoying and performances will suffer because of it.” The 20-year-old is believed to be a primary target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but Brandt’s current Sporting Director, Rudi Voller, is confident Leverkusen can keep hold of the player claiming; “I am convinced Julian will be playing for us for many more years. I am not surprised that teams like Bayern and other big clubs from across Europe are keeping an eye on him. That’s a compliment for what we do. But we know what Julian’s contract looks like and we know he is feeling very good here."