Liverpool target Zieliński continues to shine for Napoli

SHOW GALLERY

One of the most pleasing aspects of Napoli’s impressive 4-2 victory at home to Udinese last night was the contribution of Piotr Zieliński, who was given a rare start alongside Amadou Diawara and Marek Hamšík in midfield.



Maurizio Sarri has come under fire for not rotating his squad properly in recent weeks, thus stopping players like Zieliński, Diawara and Marko Rog from making the important contribution they are each capable of.



Indeed, the Polish internationalist’s performance was given a rating of 7.5 by WhoScored.com, while he also made the second highest number of tackles (4) behind teammate Mário Rui.



Meanwhile, and perhaps most interestingly of all, he dribbled the same number of times as Lorenzo Insigne (3), showing that he can offer Sarri’s team something different from Allan or Jorginho.



From this, it is clear to see why Liverpool are interested in signing him during this summer’s transfer window. The 23-year-old is a very dynamic player and would be a perfect fit for Jürgen Klopp’s side.



For now, it remains to be seen whether he will be tempted by a move to the Premier League or if he would prefer to continue his development at the Stadio San Paolo. Only time will tell.



Check out our gallery to find out who else could join Liverpool over the course of the next few months.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)